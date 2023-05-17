BEST OF ORLANDO® 2023 Nominations Close May 15th!

European electro-industrial legend Leaether Strip gets transgressive at Conduit this weekend

Exclusive Florida show!

By on Wed, May 17, 2023 at 11:36 am

click to enlarge Leaether Strip plays exclusive Florida show at Conduit - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Leaether Strip plays exclusive Florida show at Conduit
This writer never thought that Danish EBM S&M godhead Leaether Strip would grace the City Beautiful with his presence here in the cursed 21st century. But here we are.

The Strip is the nom de keyboard of Claus Larsen, a pioneering LGBTQ+ figure in that shadowy-but-satisfying intersection between industrial and Body musics. Larsen has been at it since the late 1980s, perfecting a harsher electro-industrial sound that has captivated several generations of wayward goths and nihilism-curious club kids.

Larsen has released a treasure trove of seminal albums like Pleasure of Penetration and Science of the Satanic Citizen through notable labels like Zoth Omog, Cleopatra and Metropolis over the decades, and is also not afraid to put his pop-music affections on full display with projects like the Soft Cell covers EP Anal Cabaret (that cover of “Sex Dwarf”!).

As you probably gathered, this is transgressive stuff that doesn’t try to play nice for the more fragile of straights, and y’know what? That’s a good thing.

Appropriately opening the night are two new and creative faces in our own queer underground, Pressure Kitten and Haize.

7 p.m., Saturday, May 20, Conduit, 6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, conduitfl.com, $22-$30.

