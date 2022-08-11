Eugene Snowden invites you to celebrate his birthday at live Orlando bash this month

Photo by Jim Leatherman
Eugene Snowden live and loud
Despite conventional wisdom that you sing to the guest of honor at a birthday party, local soul troubadour Eugene Snowden wants to take this occasion to sing to you
instead.
The fiery singer and local institution is marking his latest trip around the sun with a concert at Will's Pub at the end of the month. And it looks to be a doozie.
Eugene Snowden and Friends play an early evening set at Will's Pub on Wednesday, Aug. 31 around 8 p.m. with support from Liberation 44. Cover is $5. This may very well sell out.
Additionally there is a special midnight (!) edition of Snowden's 10 Pints of Truth solo residency at Lil Indies. This one will definitely be packed. Stay hydrated.
–
Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.