Eugene Snowden invites you to celebrate his birthday at live Orlando bash this month

Despite conventional wisdom that you sing to the guest of honor at a birthday party, local soul troubadour Eugene Snowden wants to take this occasion to sing toinstead.The fiery singer and local institution is marking his latest trip around the sun with a concert at Will's Pub at the end of the month. And it looks to be a doozie.Eugene Snowden and Friends play an early evening set at Will's Pub on Wednesday, Aug. 31 around 8 p.m. with support from Liberation 44. Cover is $5. This may very well sell out.Additionally there is a special midnight (!) edition of Snowden's 10 Pints of Truth solo residency at Lil Indies. This one will definitely be packed. Stay hydrated.