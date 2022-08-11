VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Eugene Snowden invites you to celebrate his birthday at live Orlando bash this month

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 3:23 pm

Eugene Snowden live and loud - Photo by Jim Leatherman
Photo by Jim Leatherman
Eugene Snowden live and loud

Despite conventional wisdom that you sing to the guest of honor at a birthday party, local soul troubadour Eugene Snowden wants to take this occasion to sing to you instead.

The fiery singer and local institution is marking his latest trip around the sun with a concert at Will's Pub at the end of the month. And it looks to be a doozie.

Eugene Snowden and Friends play an early evening set at Will's Pub on Wednesday, Aug. 31 around 8 p.m. with support from Liberation 44. Cover is $5. This may very well sell out.

Additionally there is a special midnight (!) edition of Snowden's 10 Pints of Truth solo residency at Lil Indies. This one will definitely be packed. Stay hydrated.



