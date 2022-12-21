Ericka Dunlap hosts a 'Christmas With Soul' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Ericka Dunlap brings some holiday spiriti to the Dr. Phillips Center - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Ericka Dunlap brings some holiday spiriti to the Dr. Phillips Center

Orlandoan Ericka Dunlap brings her holiday revue 'Christmas With Soul' to the Dr. Phillips Center this week, promising soulful takes on Christmas tunes bolstered with choreography, costuming and big production.

The former (or forever, as her fans would tell you) Miss Florida and Miss America will be joined by guest singers and an eight-piece band to deliver holiday chestnuts with that essential R&B oomph.

There’s even a pre-show holiday dinner add-on.

7:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $30.

