Eric Bachmann of Archers of Loaf plays an actual living room in Orlando this weekend

More house shows happening this week

By on Wed, Jan 17, 2024 at 2:37 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando - Michael Lothrop
Michael Lothrop
Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando

A rock star playing in your living room sounds like fan fantasy. But for Eric Bachmann (Archers of Loaf, Crooked Fingers), it’s actually become something of an Orlando tradition.

The indie-rock legend has chosen this incredibly intimate format on his past couple swings through, and the results have been magical. Well, the up-close Bachmann engagement is happening once again, and if you’re a fan, this is a bucket-list experience.

This show will be in a private home, so masks are definitely encouraged.

Event Details
Eric Bachmann

Eric Bachmann

Sun., Jan. 21, 7 p.m.

Audubon Park Garden District East Winter Park Road and Corrine Drive, Orlando Audubon Park

Buy Tickets

$25

Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Janet Jackson has a date with Orlando this summer

By Matthew Moyer

Janet Jackson returns to Orlando this summer

Sum 41 plays Orlando this fall as part of their farewell tour

By Matthew Moyer

Is this the end? Sum 41 play big Orlando show this fal

Orlando concert calendar, Jan. 17-23: Southern Culture on the Skids, Purple Madness: Tribute to Prince, Shrek Rave and more

By Kristin Howard

Southern Culture on the Skids plays Will's Pub Friday

Dark ambient night 'Stop Believing' brings the hum of dread to Lil Indie's

By Matthew Moyer

Richard Jerousek wants you to 'Stop Beleving' at Indie's on Wednesday

Also in Music

Orlando's Dance Don't Dance release debut album of heady electronic body music

By Bao Le-Huu

Dance Don't Dance release debut album

Orlando gets a chance to spend 'An Evening With Bonnie "Prince" Billy' at the Dr. Phillips Center

By Anthony Mauss

The many-monikered musician plays the Pugh Saturday night

Orlando artist Healboi Bedside releases outer-limits hip-hop album 'Serene Exile'

By Bao Le-Huu

Healboi Bedside releases new album: 'Serene Exile'

Industrial agitator JG Thirlwell premieres new classical works with Orlando's Alterity Chamber Orchestra

By Matthew Moyer

JG Thirlwell in a rare moment of repose
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us