Eric Bachmann of Archers of Loaf plays an actual living room in Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge Michael Lothrop Eric Bachmann living room show in Orlando

A rock star playing in your living room sounds like fan fantasy. But for Eric Bachmann (Archers of Loaf, Crooked Fingers), it’s actually become something of an Orlando tradition.



The indie-rock legend has chosen this incredibly intimate format on his past couple swings through, and the results have been magical. Well, the up-close Bachmann engagement is happening once again, and if you’re a fan, this is a bucket-list experience.



This show will be in a private home, so masks are definitely encouraged.

