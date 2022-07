Epcot releases full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series in Orlando

Photo courtesy Hanson/Facebook Hanson are coming to Epcot

Epcot has released the full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series , part of its very popular Food & Wine Festival . So give a big Disney hello to Hoobastank, Tonic and Ray "Ghostbusters" Parker Jr., among other late additions.Eat to the Beat runs concurrently with the Food & Wine Festival from July 14 to Nov. 19. The slate of performers this year include artists from the 1970s to the present day, with highlights including Sheila E., Boyz II Men and Sugar Ray.The full schedule for this year's Eat to the Beat includes:– Baha Men– Big Bad Voodoo Daddy– Taylor Dayne– Tiffany– Joey Fatone & Friends– The Devon Allman Project– Christopher Cross– Steve Augeri– Air Supply– 98 Degrees– Southern Avenue– Kris Allen & David Cook– Jimmie Allen– American Authors– BBMak– Postmodern Jukebox– Sheila E.– Mark Wills– 38 Special– Robert Randolph Band– Newsboys– Billy Ocean– Hanson– Boyz II Men– Kenny G– Sugar RayPerformances happen three times a night at the America Gardens Theatre.Admission to Eat to the Beat events are included with purchase of a ticket to Epcot.