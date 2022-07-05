Epcot releases full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series in Orlando

Photo courtesy Hanson/Facebook
Hanson are coming to Epcot
Epcot has released the full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series
, part of its very popular Food & Wine Festival
. So give a big Disney hello to Hoobastank, Tonic and Ray "Ghostbusters" Parker Jr., among other late additions.
Eat to the Beat runs concurrently with the Food & Wine Festival from July 14 to Nov. 19. The slate of performers this year include artists from the 1970s to the present day, with highlights including Sheila E., Boyz II Men and Sugar Ray.
The full schedule for this year's Eat to the Beat includes:
July 14-15
– Baha Men
July 16-18
– Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
July 22-23
– Tonic
July 24-25
– Jeremy Camp
July 29-30
– Taylor Dayne
July 31-Aug. 1
– Tiffany
Aug. 5-8
– Joey Fatone & Friends
Aug. 12-13
– The Devon Allman Project
Aug. 14-15
– Christopher Cross
Aug. 19-20
– Steve Augeri
Aug. 21-22
– Air Supply
Aug. 26-27
– Blanco Brown
Aug. 28-29
– 98 Degrees
Sept. 2-3
– Southern Avenue
Sept. 4-5
– Kris Allen & David Cook
Sept. 9-10
– Hoobastank
Sept. 11-12
– Jimmie Allen
Sept. 16-17
– Los Amigos Invisibles
Sept. 18-19
– American Authors
Sept. 23-24
– BBMak
Sept. 25-26
– Postmodern Jukebox
Sept. 30-Oct. 1
– Stokley
Oct. 2-3
– Sheila E.
Oct. 7-8
– Mark Wills
Oct. 9-10
– 38 Special
Oct. 14-15
– Robert Randolph Band
Oct. 16-17
– Newsboys
Oct. 23-24
– Ray Parker Jr.
Oct. 23-24
– Billy Ocean
Oct. 28-31
– Hanson
Nov. 4-7
– Boyz II Men
Nov. 11-12
– Kenny G
Nov. 13-14
– Sugar Ray
Performances happen three times a night at the America Gardens Theatre.
Admission to Eat to the Beat events are included with purchase of a ticket to Epcot.
