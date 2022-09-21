ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Emo legends Sunny Day Real Estate are back together and playing Orlando this week

By on Wed, Sep 21, 2022 at 11:08 am

Sunny Day Real Estate tour through Orlando this week - Photo courtesy Sunny Day Real Estate/Facebook
Photo courtesy Sunny Day Real Estate/Facebook
Sunny Day Real Estate tour through Orlando this week

As of this writing, the reunited Sunny Day Real Estate have not broken up … yet. But their first tour in over a decade will still be very young when they come to town.

Should all hold, though, we’ll be witnessing these emo gods on only their sixth performance since reforming. Considering how things went after their previous reunion tour, this may be the last chance to catch them in a very long time.

So go see how very serious and angsty we all were in the 1990s. Tourmates the Appleseed Cast, who used to come here frequently, will also be a noteworthy blast from the past.

Event Details
Sunny Day Real Estate, The Appleseed Cast

Sunny Day Real Estate, The Appleseed Cast

Thu., Sept. 22, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$35-$85

