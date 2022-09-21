Emo legends Sunny Day Real Estate are back together and playing Orlando this week

Photo courtesy Sunny Day Real Estate/Facebook Sunny Day Real Estate tour through Orlando this week

As of this writing, the reunited Sunny Day Real Estate have not broken up … yet. But their first tour in over a decade will still be very young when they come to town.Should all hold, though, we’ll be witnessing these emo gods on only their sixth performance since reforming. Considering how things went after their previous reunion tour, this may be the last chance to catch them in a very long time.So go see how very serious and angsty we all were in the 1990s. Tourmates the Appleseed Cast, who used to come here frequently, will also be a noteworthy blast from the past.