Electro-industrial notables Curse Mackey and Sine to play Winter Park's Conduit on Saturday

click to enlarge Photo by PRona Rougeheart Curse Mackey and Sine play Conduit on Saturday

Both solo and as a member of bands like Pigface and My Life With the Thrill Kill Kult, Austin’s Curse Mackey is a notable modern figure in industrial music.But what Orlando should remember about him is that he — along with the valiant David J. and tourmate Sine — helped try to salvage the second (second!) Bauhaus show in 2019 that Peter Murphy unceremoniously bailed on. In one of the more notorious moments in this city’s music history, Mackey stepped up to the mic and filled in for the iconic frontman. It was a heroic display in a no-win situation.Go support him and Sine (along with Miami's Element 104 and locals Pressure Kitten) as they play their own music on their own terms, free of anyone else’s bullshit.