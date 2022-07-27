Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando unveils this year's big lineup

The lineup for this fall's Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando was unveiled on Wednesday, and it's bursting with big names — from Afrojack to Green Velvet to Alison Wonderland.
The lineup gathers heat-seeking names from the worlds of EDM, house, trance, techno, drum & bass and beyond. This is just a sampling of the lineup for EDC Orlando 2022:
Afrojack, DJ Snake, Chris Lake, Ferry Corsten, Green Velvet, Alison Wonderland, REZZ, CamelPhat, Zeds Dead, John Summit, James Hype, Biscits, Brennen Grey, Charlotte de Witte, Ellen Allien, Patrick Topping, ACRAZE, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Gareth Emery, Ruben De Ronde, JEANIE, Ray Volpe, Zomboy, Rusko, Wooli, Fury & MC Dino, Endless Summer, 999999999, Kaskade, Dom Dolla, Above & Beyond, and Said the Sky.
You can peep the entirety of the lineup on EDC Orlando's Instagram (hope you have strong eyes, we do not!).
EDC Orlando 2021 takes over Tinker Field — and c'mon, most of downtown — on Nov. 11-13. Tickets are available direct from EDC.
Event Details
–
