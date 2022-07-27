VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando unveils this year's big lineup

Wed, Jul 27, 2022

click to enlarge EDC Orlando 2021 - Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
Photo by Matt Keller Lehman
EDC Orlando 2021

The lineup for this fall's Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando was unveiled on Wednesday, and it's bursting with big names — from Afrojack to  Green Velvet to Alison Wonderland.

The lineup gathers heat-seeking names from the worlds of EDM, house, trance, techno, drum & bass and beyond. This is just a sampling of the lineup for EDC Orlando 2022:

Afrojack, DJ Snake, Chris Lake, Ferry Corsten, Green Velvet, Alison Wonderland, REZZ, CamelPhat, Zeds Dead, John Summit, James Hype, Biscits, Brennen Grey, Charlotte de Witte, Ellen Allien, Patrick Topping, ACRAZE, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Gareth Emery, Ruben De Ronde, JEANIE, Ray Volpe, Zomboy, Rusko, Wooli, Fury & MC Dino, Endless Summer, 999999999, Kaskade, Dom Dolla, Above & Beyond, and Said the Sky.

You can peep the entirety of the lineup on EDC Orlando's Instagram (hope you have strong eyes, we do not!).

EDC Orlando 2021 takes over Tinker Field — and c'mon, most of downtown — on Nov. 11-13. Tickets are available direct from EDC.

Event Details
Electric Daisy Carnival

Electric Daisy Carnival

Nov. 11-13, 1 p.m.

Tinker Field 287 S. Tampa Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$199.99-$409.99


Music Slideshows

Swamburger

Everything and everyone we saw during Swamburger's 'farewell tour' of Orlando
Big Time Rush

Everything we saw at Big Time Rush's concert in Orlando
Banks had Orlando fans trapped in her musical coils during 'Serpentina' tour stop

Everything we saw at Banks' 'Serpentina' tour stop at Orlando's House of Blues
Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

Everyone and everything we saw at the Gimme Mick! benefit show at Orlando's Will's Pub

