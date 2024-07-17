Eighties supergroup Asia comes to Orlando with some legendary prog rock peers

The “Heat of The Moment” tour, curated by musical Zelig Geoff Downes (of Buggles and Yes infamy), features Downes’ breakthrough band, Asia, as well as Dutch progressive-jazz maestros Focus, Martin Turner of Wishbone Ash and U.K. folk-prog armada Curved Air — whose frontperson, Sonja Kristina, inspired the likes of Siouxsie and Kate Bush. (Yes, ma’am!)
For his part, Downes —a restless and boundary-pushing keyboard/synth player — brings to Orlando the latest lineup of Asia, and they’ll be proffering lethal 1980s prog- pop heaters like “Heat of the Moment” and “Only Time Will Tell” along with a vast catalog of old and newer material.
The MC of the evening is artist Roger Dean, best known for his album artwork for Yes, Asia and Uriah Heep. Get over any musty punk prejudices and prepare to head into space.
7 p.m. Saturday, July 20, Hard Rock Live, $55-$99.
