Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close' with an all-star cast of Orlando MCs

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close' - Photo by Fernanda Isayyid
Photo by Fernanda Isayyid
Eighth Letter releases new album 'Far Too Close'

Although he runs in heavy rap circles, Orlando producer Eighth Letter usually rides solo on hip-hop’s fringe where it meets electronic music, specializing in abstract instrumentals that are a combination of beat science and space transmissions. His new album, however, is a very different matter.

The 10-track Far Too Close LP finds Eighth Letter rolling unusually deep with a star-studded cast of local hip-hop luminaries. More than half the album features guest vocalists, including Acey Wasuto, Leroy Sly and especially Sean Shakespeare, who makes four cameos. With all the vocals adding humanity and edge, this is, unsurprisingly, Eighth Letter’s most alive work yet. It’s also his most hip-hop album. While his solo astral voyages continue here, the producer strikes common ground when he’s got rap company.


The album’s best moments are with Shakespeare, a clear sign of the budding chemistry between them (Eighth Letter and Shakespeare have recently been performing as a duo named DNA). The breezy “Kinetics,” in which Shakespeare sings rather than raps, showcases a different side for both artists. “Long Tooth,” however, is pure hip-hop synergy, with Shakespeare’s jumping cadence perfectly punctuating the big slap of Eighth Letter’s beat.

Far Too Close is both Eighth Letter’s most accessible and best work to date. It now streams everywhere and is even available as a name-your-price download on Bandcamp.

Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Orlando Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando events promoter Ricky Padilla moves to the radio airwaves at FLY 103.1 with DJ Nasty

By Sarah Kinbar

Padilla with his influencer client LeJuan James (center) at an Orlando City soccer game

Xeno + Oaklander, Martial Canterel make for a night of cutting-edge electronics at Will's Pub Wednesday

By Matthew Moyer

Xeno + Oaklander play Orlando on Wednesday

Patrick Hagerman releases a quartet of new singles ahead of performance at Southern Fried Sunday anniversary

By Bao Le-Huu

Patrick Hagerman releases new music and plays the SFS anniversary this week

You won't be able to keep up with young Orlando band 0 Miles Per Hour

By Ida V. Eskamani

You won't be able to keep up with young Orlando band 0 Miles Per Hour

Also in Music

Orlando guitarist Bobby Koelble hits the road as part of all-star band Death to All

By Matthew Moyer

Orlando musician and instructor Bobby Koelble

Get heavy with Hollow Leg, Drifter, Dirtwitch, Stoned Morose and Moat Cobra this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Hollow Leg lead up a bill of Southern heaviness in Orlando

Gringo Star, The Sh-Booms, and the Palmettes throw a (garage) rockin' party at Will's Pub this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Gringo Star birng some new music to Orlando this week

Lightning Bolt too get sweaty and chaotic in Orlando this weekend

By Bao Le-Huu

Lightning Bolt play Orlando on Saturday
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us