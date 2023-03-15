Dutch goth-pop legends Clan of Xymox get tunefully dour in Orlando this week

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Clan of Xymox return to Orlando this week - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Clan of Xymox return to Orlando this week

The wait for Dutch goth-pop legends Clan of Xymox has been agonizing. It had already been ages since they played here, and then the pandemic knocked it back three more years.

Now, they’ll finally be making their first Orlando appearance in about 15 years, give or take a generation or so. But maybe that means it’ll only be another year before they come right back again to celebrate the 35th birthday of their magnum opus Twist of Shadows, right? Maybe? Pretty please?

Deepening the bill will be Chicago openers the Bellwether Syndicate. Led by the credentialed William Faith (of Faith and the Muse, Christian Death, Mephisto Walz, the March Violets and Shadow Project) and Sarah Rose Faith, they specialize in gothic rock that does much more than mope. Their melodies, though requisitely dour, are towering and pack some Sisters of Mercy octane.

Local industrial-metal band Pressure Kitten and Memento Mori’s DJ Lavidicus will make it a full night. Who’s bringing the cloves?

7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, The Abbey, $25-$30.

Event Details
Clan of Xymox, The Bellwether Syndicate, DJ Lavidicus

Clan of Xymox, The Bellwether Syndicate, DJ Lavidicus

Thu., March 16, 8 p.m.

The Abbey 100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando South Eola

Buy Tickets

$25-$30

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
