Dropkick Murphys’ return to Orlando in a sure sign that St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner

Photo courtesy Dropkick Murphys/Facebook Dropkick Murphy's return to Orlando right around St. Patrick's Day

For a band that’s both incredibly straightforward and increasingly mainstream, the Dropkick Murphys still have the ability to surprise.Their latest album, 2022’s, is a novel collaboration of DKM originals written around unpublished lyrics by the great Woody Guthrie. What’s more, the album even features a duet with young alt-country boss Nikki Lane.Besides the Murphys’ huge, the-gang’s-all-here stage show, they’re bringing some strong company this time with Australia’s the Rumjacks, whose Celtic punk rock will remind fans of DKM’s early years, and Boston’s Jesse Ahern, who blends Americana and classic rough-and-tumble rock & roll in ways that would impress Mike Ness.