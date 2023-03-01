Dropkick Murphys’ return to Orlando in a sure sign that St. Patrick’s Day is around the corner

Dropkick Murphy's return to Orlando right around St. Patrick's Day - Photo courtesy Dropkick Murphys/Facebook
Photo courtesy Dropkick Murphys/Facebook
Dropkick Murphy's return to Orlando right around St. Patrick's Day

For a band that’s both incredibly straightforward and increasingly mainstream, the Dropkick Murphys still have the ability to surprise.

Their latest album, 2022’s This Machine Still Kills Fascists, is a novel collaboration of DKM originals written around unpublished lyrics by the great Woody Guthrie. What’s more, the album even features a duet with young alt-country boss Nikki Lane.

Besides the Murphys’ huge, the-gang’s-all-here stage show, they’re bringing some strong company this time with Australia’s the Rumjacks, whose Celtic punk rock will remind fans of DKM’s early years, and Boston’s Jesse Ahern, who blends Americana and classic rough-and-tumble rock & roll in ways that would impress Mike Ness.

(6 p.m. Friday, March 3, House of Blues, $42.50-$100)

Dropkick Murphys, The Rumjacks, Jesse Ahern

Dropkick Murphys, The Rumjacks, Jesse Ahern

Fri., March 3, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$42.50-$100

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
