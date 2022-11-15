Dropkick Murphys plot annual St. Patrick's Day-ish return to Orlando

Photo courtesy Dropkick Murphys/Facebook
Dropkick Murphys
Celt-punks Dropkick Murphys have confirmed a round of holiday tour dates, and it's nothing to do with Christmas or New Year's. The band will be heading out for their traditional St. Patrick's Day tour in March, and Orlando will once again be in the mix.
Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day tour kicks off at the beginning of March in Charlotte, North Carolina. The third date of this tour is in Orlando, with only two other Florida showS in the books — in Pensacola and St. Pete. The tour ends in mid-March with a four-night run in — where else? — Boston.
Touring support for the Orlando gig will come courtesy the Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern.
Dropkick Murphys play the House of Blues on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 6 p.m. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation
on Friday, Nov. 18.
