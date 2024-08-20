Dream-pop duo Cults bring heavy atmospheres to downtown Orlando's Social

Starting out as a college duo over a decade ago, Cults has made a name for themselves with alt-rock hits “Gilded Lily” and “Always Forever,” two tracks that merely scratch the surface of a extensive, meditative discography rounded out with their most recent album, In the Ghosts, which was released in July.
Their Orlando show is their last tour date in Florida, and it’s one you’ll surely not want to miss. Supporting them is Chicago indie rock band Bnny.
7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, The Social, $25.
