Dream-pop duo Cults bring heavy atmospheres to downtown Orlando's Social

Chicago indie rockers Bnny open

By on Tue, Aug 20, 2024 at 5:20 pm

click to enlarge Cults return to Orlando this week - Photo by Shervin Lainez
Photo by Shervin Lainez
Cults return to Orlando this week
Cults is bringing their indie pop-rock sweetness to Orlando, with a serene sound that’ll make you question whether you’re truly awake or lost in an ethereal dreamscape.

Starting out as a college duo over a decade ago, Cults has made a name for themselves with alt-rock hits “Gilded Lily” and “Always Forever,” two tracks that merely scratch the surface of a extensive, meditative discography rounded out with their most recent album, In the Ghosts, which was released in July.

Their Orlando show is their last tour date in Florida, and it’s one you’ll surely not want to miss. Supporting them is Chicago indie rock band Bnny.

7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, The Social, $25.

Event Details
Cults, Bnny

Cults, Bnny

Sun., Aug. 25, 7 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Location Details

The Social

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

www.thesocial.org

foundation-presents.com

The Social

