ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Dream-pop band Men I Trust announce December tour stop in Orlando

By on Thu, Aug 18, 2022 at 5:22 pm

Men I Trust - Photo courtesy the House of Blues/Facebook
Photo courtesy the House of Blues/Facebook
Men I Trust

Young dream-pop band Men I Trust are heading out across the U.S. for a fall headlining tour and a return to Orlando is on the books.

The Canuck musicians will be on the road for much of November and December with Homeshake and Feng Suave and the only Florida stop is Disney Springs. They're still making the rounds with latest (and ironically titled) record Untourable Album, an eclectic and hazy collection of lullabies that more than justified the faith of tastemaking fans like Tyler, the Creator and the NPR Music staff.

Men I Trust roll into the House of Blues on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Live Nation.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags:

About The Author

Matthew Moyer

More
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham
Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham
Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when City Morgue played Orlando's Beacham
Lost Noises Office

Everything we saw at Lost Noises Office's show at downtown Orlando's CityArts
Everything we saw when Pinegrove played the Beacham

Everything we saw when Pinegrove played Orlando's Beacham
All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

All the nostalgia-riffic action of Matt Bennett's iParty in Orlando

Trending

Remembering Orlando musician and activist Eric Montanez

By Matthew Moyer

Eric Montanez fronting Human in January 2022

Indie-pop band Snail Mail make good on a promise to return to Orlando

By Maisie Haney

Snail Mail plays the Beacham Tuesday night.

Orlando concert picks this week: Crowbar, Spirit Adrift, Proxima Tide Tiki Bash, Thomas Milovac Trio

By Bao Le-Huu

Thomas Milovac

Orlando band Fabulous Weapon sharpen their knives on sophomore record, ‘Highway Killerz’; Snotnoze Saleem drops freaky, hyper ‘Intifada’

By Bao Le-Huu

Fabulous Weapon: Juno White and Dee Dee Crittenden

Also in Music

Orlando band Fabulous Weapon sharpen their knives on sophomore record, ‘Highway Killerz’; Snotnoze Saleem drops freaky, hyper ‘Intifada’

By Bao Le-Huu

Fabulous Weapon: Juno White and Dee Dee Crittenden

Remembering Orlando musician and activist Eric Montanez

By Matthew Moyer

Eric Montanez fronting Human in January 2022

Matt Kamm's Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord breaks long silence with new single "Go Back to Bed"

By Bao Le-Huu

Tele + the Ghost of Our Lord have new music out

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights SPONSORED CONTENT

By F.I.R.S.T. Institute Sponsored

Grammy Award Winner Helping F.I.R.S.T. Institute Students Soar to New Heights
More

Digital Issue

August 17, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us