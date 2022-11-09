Dream-pop band Hovvdy promise an evening of bliss at Orlando's The Social

Photo courtesy Hovvdy/Facebook Hovvdy

This indie-pop bill is a quality double shot of rising acts. Austin-born band Hovvdy have been steady wooing people with their rustic and gossamer dream-pop.With intricate harmonies and textures, their slowcore-influenced music is crafted with gentle dynamics that plumb introspection without slipping into a coma.Young Atlanta artist Girlpuppy is emerging with just-dropped debut album When I’m Alone, a promising full-length dose of indie rock sparkling with restrained pop smarts.