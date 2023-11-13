Drake's 2024 tour with J. Cole skips Orlando, but comes to Tampa

The show is the only Florida stop of 2024

By on Mon, Nov 13, 2023 at 11:35 am

click to enlarge Drake's 2024 tour with J. Cole skips Orlando, but comes to Tampa
Photo via @champagnepapi/Instagram
Florida’s getting just one dance with Drake next year and it happens in Tampa come the spring.

Tickets to see Drake play Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Friday, Feb. 2 go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17 and start at $85.75. North Carolina rapper J. Cole opens the show.

The rapper born Aubrey Graham announced the extension of his “It's All A Blur Tour” this morning after including just two summer dates in Miami on his 2023 run.
There are five days between Champagne Papi’s Tampa show and the two Nashville stops on the run—and Amalie Arena doesn’t have another event until the Feb. 5 Pantera show—so don’t be surprised if hip-hop’s 37-year-old Peter Pan books another show.

Cole, 38, appeared on Drake’s latest album, "For All the Dogs," released in October, and welcomed Drizzy to his own Dreamville festival last April.

This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.

