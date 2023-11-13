Drake's 2024 tour with J. Cole skips Orlando, but comes to Tampa

Tickets to see Drake play Tampa’s Amalie Arena on Friday, Feb. 2 go on sale to the public on Friday, Nov. 17 and start at $85.75. North Carolina rapper J. Cole opens the show.
The rapper born Aubrey Graham announced the extension of his “It's All A Blur Tour” this morning after including just two summer dates in Miami on his 2023 run.
Cole, 38, appeared on Drake’s latest album, "For All the Dogs," released in October, and welcomed Drizzy to his own Dreamville festival last April.
This story first appeared in our sister publication Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed