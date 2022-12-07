Doom upstarts Early Moods lumber into Orlando next week

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Early Moods lumber into Orlando

Metalheads of the slow and low school rejoice, for this week brings to town what will very likely be your new favorite band. Influenced by acts like Candlemass, Witchfinder General, Pentagram, Trouble and Sabbath, L.A.’s Early Moods are the strapping young studs in the stable of premier heavy label Riding Easy Records.A perfect slab of classic doom, their eponymous debut album landed just this past summer and proved Early Moods as an instant contender who are laying it on like few can. It’s a marvelously focused introduction that’s the absolute apotheosis of vintage doom.Openers will be Orlando death-thrash unit Intoxicated, technical Tampa hard rockers Mindwash and local blues-rock titans Howling Midnight.