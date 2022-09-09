ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Don't 'keep it like a secret,' Built to Spill are playing Orlando next week

By on Fri, Sep 9, 2022 at 6:25 pm

Built to Spill - Photo courtesy the Social/Facebook
Photo courtesy the Social/Facebook
Built to Spill

We may have been getting lost in end-of-summer reveries of late and spun some Treepeople — Built to Spill mainman Doug Martsch's gloriously rough-hewn old indie project — but Martsch himself has no time for nostalgia. He's on the road right now with his much more well-known, critically lauded concern Built to Spill, taking new album When the Wind Forgets Your Name straight to the people.

It's the band's eighth album and first of new material in about seven years. To throw another number at you, it's also their first on Sub-Pop, a natural home if there ever was one. At this point in the band's history, Martsch is the sole remaining permanent member, using different collaborators for each new record; this time he conscripted members of Brazilian psych outfit Oruã (also the support act on this here tour), and the results are earthy and driving, with just enough weirdo flair to leave you guessing. One for the olds and the youngs alike.

Event Details
Built to Spill, The French Tips, Orua

Built to Spill, The French Tips, Orua

Tue., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$30

