Don't 'keep it like a secret,' Built to Spill are playing Orlando next week

We may have been getting lost in end-of-summer reveries of late and spun some Treepeople — Built to Spill mainman Doug Martsch's gloriously rough-hewn old indie project — but Martsch himself has no time for nostalgia. He's on the road right now with his much more well-known, critically lauded concern Built to Spill, taking new albumstraight to the people.It's the band's eighth album and first of new material in about seven years. To throw another number at you, it's also their first on Sub-Pop, a natural home if there ever was one. At this point in the band's history, Martsch is the sole remaining permanent member, using different collaborators for each new record; this time he conscripted members of Brazilian psych outfit Oruã (also the support act on this here tour), and the results are earthy and driving, with just enough weirdo flair to leave you guessing. One for the olds and the youngs alike.