Dominican rapper El Alfa announces big Orlando show as part of U.S. tour in December

El Alfa, the Dominican Republic’s number one artist, is kicking off his highly anticipated tour this year.



The "La Leyenda del Dembow" tour starts on Oct. 12 and will go to nine cities including Orlando.

El Alfa, also known as El Jefe, is a Dominican rapper who has elevated dembow, a Dominican musical hybrid of the dancehall sounds that originated in Jamaica. His country’s culture is embedded into his work, earning him three platinum and four gold albums certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Starting his music career in 2007, El Alfa has made an indelible mark on the global music scene. He has captivated audiences worldwide with his tours and concerts and even created his own record label, El Jefe Records. On Spotify alone, his music has ranked among the top 400 most-streamed artists globally.

Orlando is the second to last date of Alfa's nine-city trek, on Dec. 10 at the Amway Center. But don’t worry, Florida is getting three tour dates: Miami, Ft. Myers and Orlando will all be granted an audience with the dembow king.



Tickets will be available to the public Wednesday, June 7 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.