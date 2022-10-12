Do you realize that Flaming Lips are kicking off a short tour in Orlando this week

click to enlarge Photo by Blake Studdard. Atria Creative The Flaming Lips are on the way to Orlando

Flaming Lips captured the uncertain pandemic zeitgeist around live shows in 2021, when both band and fans were encased in plastic bubbles for some of their concerts in Oklahoma. Now here we are in 2022 and we’ve been informed by the higher-ups that the pandemic is over, so the bubbles are in storage and the band is getting back in touch with fans.Their show Friday at Hard Rock Live will be the first(!) date in a stretch of shows that will see them play all over North America. They picked a friendly city to work out any musical kinks. Local Lips heads even staged a live playback of the experimental multi-CDalbum years ago.Hard to say what to expect with this band, but there certainly will be eye-popping production and an overflowing clutch of to-tier poppy psych-rock.