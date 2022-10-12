ORLANDO BEER FESTIVAL TIX ON SALE NOW

Do you realize that Flaming Lips are kicking off a short tour in Orlando this week

By on Wed, Oct 12, 2022 at 3:00 am

click to enlarge The Flaming Lips are on the way to Orlando - Photo by Blake Studdard. Atria Creative
Photo by Blake Studdard. Atria Creative
The Flaming Lips are on the way to Orlando

Flaming Lips captured the uncertain pandemic zeitgeist around live shows in 2021, when both band and fans were encased in plastic bubbles for some of their concerts in Oklahoma. Now here we are in 2022 and we’ve been informed by the higher-ups that the pandemic is over, so the bubbles are in storage and the band is getting back in touch with fans.

Their show Friday at Hard Rock Live will be the first(!) date in a stretch of shows that will see them play all over North America. They picked a friendly city to work out any musical kinks. Local Lips heads even staged a live playback of the experimental multi-CD Zaireeka album years ago.

Hard to say what to expect with this band, but there certainly will be eye-popping production and an overflowing clutch of to-tier poppy psych-rock.

Event Details
The Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips

Fri., Oct. 14, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

Buy Tickets

$43-$53.50

Matthew Moyer

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham

Everything we saw when Lucy Dacus played Orlando's Beacham
Coin

Everything we saw when Coin played Orlando's Hard Rock Live
Ben Platt and Aly + AJ

Ben Platt and Aly + AJ put on a pop masterclass at Orlando's Amway Center
Everything we saw at Beth McKee's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

Everything we saw at Beth McKee's and Her Funky Time Band's sold-out show at Winter Park's Blue Bamboo

