DJs BMF and Sleazy McQueen to whip up a raging disco inferno at Iron Cow this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo DJ BMF

No DJ in Orlando does themed nights like DJ BMF. This latest all-vinyl event will, ahem, revolve around disco.But making it a particularly special engagement is the addition of Whiskey Disco’s Sleazy McQueen, who’s long been one of disco’s most tasteful and progressive ambassadors.With two of the city’s smartest DJs behind the decks, expect a night full of deep cuts and rarities that go far beyond basic nostalgia. Dance fever guaranteed this Saturday night.