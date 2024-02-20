DJ Three, Atnarko, Lola B. and The Reverend present a night of classic Orlando dance sounds

click to enlarge Photo by Adinayev DJ Three returns to Orlando this weeek

Location Details Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District facebook.com/ironcowcafe

As one of the leading DJs on the first historical wave of Florida’s rave boom of the 1990s, DJ Three will forever be regarded around here as both pioneer and royalty.Whether it’s just him on the turntables or in star collabs with Orlando’s Q-Burns Abstract Message and Rabbit in the Moon’s David Christophere, Three has remained distinctive. His deep and cerebral house tendencies stand out, even amid a Florida scene that became globally famous as a hotbed of funky breaks.For this special Orlando return, he’ll be fittingly surrounded by local house-music lifers Atnarko, The Reverend and Lola B., who’ll be celebrating her birthday this night. Welcome back, Three. And cheers to Lola.