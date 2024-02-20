DJ Three, Atnarko, Lola B. and The Reverend present a night of classic Orlando dance sounds

Lola B. celebrates her birthday as well!

By on Tue, Feb 20, 2024 at 11:31 am

click to enlarge DJ Three returns to Orlando this weeek - Photo by Adinayev
Photo by Adinayev
DJ Three returns to Orlando this weeek
As one of the leading DJs on the first historical wave of Florida’s rave boom of the 1990s, DJ Three will forever be regarded around here as both pioneer and royalty.

Whether it’s just him on the turntables or in star collabs with Orlando’s Q-Burns Abstract Message and Rabbit in the Moon’s David Christophere, Three has remained distinctive. His deep and cerebral house tendencies stand out, even amid a Florida scene that became globally famous as a hotbed of funky breaks.

For this special Orlando return, he’ll be fittingly surrounded by local house-music lifers Atnarko, The Reverend and Lola B., who’ll be celebrating her birthday this night. Welcome back, Three. And cheers to Lola.

9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, Iron Cow.

Event Details
DJ Three, Atnarko, Lola B, The Reverend

DJ Three, Atnarko, Lola B, The Reverend

Fri., Feb. 23, 9 p.m.

Iron Cow 2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

Buy Tickets

$20
Location Details

Iron Cow

2438 E. Robinson St., Orlando Milk District

facebook.com/ironcowcafe


Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
