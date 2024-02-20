DJ Three, Atnarko, Lola B. and The Reverend present a night of classic Orlando dance sounds

Whether it’s just him on the turntables or in star collabs with Orlando’s Q-Burns Abstract Message and Rabbit in the Moon’s David Christophere, Three has remained distinctive. His deep and cerebral house tendencies stand out, even amid a Florida scene that became globally famous as a hotbed of funky breaks.
For this special Orlando return, he’ll be fittingly surrounded by local house-music lifers Atnarko, The Reverend and Lola B., who’ll be celebrating her birthday this night. Welcome back, Three. And cheers to Lola.
9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23, Iron Cow.
