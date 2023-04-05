Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Dirtybird CampInn music festival takes over an I-Drive resort hotel in June

Who wants to camp in a field, anyway

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 4:30 pm

click to enlarge A mustic festival on International Drive? It's true - Photo courtesy Dirtybird CampInn/Facebook
Photo courtesy Dirtybird CampInn/Facebook
A mustic festival on International Drive? It's true

Dirtybird CampInn, the music festival that replaces the hassle of camping with hotel rooms, is returning to Orlando in June.

The multi-day dance music event that takes all the elements of a music festival out of the typical open field and instead drops them into the middle of a hotel, comes back to Orlando in June for a third year. Dirtybird CampInn will take place at the Wyndham Orlando Resort in early June with live music as well as diversions like casino, bingo, drag shows, talent shows and twerk competitions.

The first round of headliners for the fest has been announced too, with a phalanx of DJs and performers including Griz, Blacklizt, Walker & Royce, Barclay Crenshaw, Liquid Stranger, J. Worra, VNSSA, Of The Trees, Tiga, Alix Perez, Green Velvet, Kyle Watson and Maya Jane Coles. There are more than 30 performers yet to be announced.

Dirtybird CampInn happens on the long weekend of Thursday-Sunday, June 8-11 at the Wyndham Orlando Resort on International Drive. Tickets and rooms are available now through the fest directly.

Event Details
Dirtybird CampINN

Dirtybird CampINN

Fri., June 9, 4 p.m., Sat., June 10, 12 p.m. and Sun., June 11, 12 p.m.

Wyndham Orlando Resort 8001 International Drive, Orlando West

Buy Tickets

$210-$260

Matthew Moyer

