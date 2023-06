Photo courtesy D.R.I./Facebook Dirty Rotten Imbeciles mark 40 years at Will's this week

Location Details Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50 43 events 661 articles

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles, better known to more seasoned heads as D.R.I., are headed to Orlando this week as part of a tour marking a major milestone for the band.The crossover-thrash legends are celebrating 40 years of loud and fast imbecility all over the United States.D.R.I play Will's Pub on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m. Supporting are Metalriser, Intoxicated, Swift Knuckle Solution and the Palmeranians.Tickets are available through Eventbrite