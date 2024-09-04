Dion Lunadon headlines a night of 'death by guitar' at Orlando's Will's Pub

Topping the marquee is Dion Lunadon, the excellently intense New Zealander who was in A Place to Bury Strangers and The D4 before commit- ting fully to his own dirty-burning, high-octane music. He’ll be arriving on the fresh release of Memory Burn on the fantastic In the Red Records, a record that drills into you like a punker Black Rebel Motorcycle Club.
Opening are a hot slate of local destroyers including pummeling grunge-rockers Trash Cinema, almighty riff lords The Ludes and the debut of Lemon Denim, the new psych-rock vehicle by Timothy Eerie’s Casey Lerman.
8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Will’s Pub, $13-$16.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed