DIIV announce Orlando live return as a headliner this summer

The night is sure to be dreamy

By on Fri, May 31, 2024 at 11:51 am

click to enlarge DIIV play Orlando this summer - Photo by Coley Brown
Photo by Coley Brown
DIIV play Orlando this summer
DIIV’s North American headlining tour pedals into Orlando this summer.

Last autumn, the Brooklyn indie-shoegazers opened for Depeche Mode at the Kia Center, but this time DIIV take the stage in a more intimate venue.

After a five-year wait for a new album, DIIV's Frog in Boiling Water delivers the goods with lush reverb, melancholic dream-pop vocals and somber melodies all making for a shoegazer's paradise.

With touring openers Horse Jumper of Love and Dutch Interior, the North American leg of the tour kicks off in a few days. There are only three Florida dates: Orlando, Tampa and Miami.

DIIV plays Orlando's House of Blues on Saturday, July 20. Tickets start at $44.50 and can be purchased through Live Nation.

Event Details
DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, Dutch Interior

DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love, Dutch Interior

Sat., July 20, 7 p.m.

House of Blues Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

Buy Tickets

$32-$85
Location Details

House of Blues

Disney Springs, Lake Buena Vista Disney

407-934-2583

houseofblues.com



May 29, 2024

