DIIV announce Orlando live return as a headliner this summer

Last autumn, the Brooklyn indie-shoegazers opened for Depeche Mode at the Kia Center, but this time DIIV take the stage in a more intimate venue.
After a five-year wait for a new album, DIIV's Frog in Boiling Water delivers the goods with lush reverb, melancholic dream-pop vocals and somber melodies all making for a shoegazer's paradise.
With touring openers Horse Jumper of Love and Dutch Interior, the North American leg of the tour kicks off in a few days. There are only three Florida dates: Orlando, Tampa and Miami.
DIIV plays Orlando's House of Blues on Saturday, July 20. Tickets start at $44.50 and can be purchased through Live Nation.
