Dethklok and Babymetal bring animated and OTT metal sounds to the Orlando Amphitheater this weekend

Dethklok IRL function on the Gorillaz model: bandleader joined by all-star collaborators to make the visions flesh. So the band will be helmed by show creator Brendon Small and legendary underground metal drummer Gene Hoglan (Death, Dark Angel).
Dethklok have been quite, um, animated and busy this year, with the recent release of the film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, and two albums — the movie’s soundtrack and Dethalbum IV.
For the tour, Dethklok are joined by guitarist Jason Richardson and equally OTT Japanese pop-metal outfit Babymetal. Despite fears that Babymetal had called it a day in 2021, the band are back and ready to start a “new chapter.” The theatrical Japanese headbangers deftly walk the line between kawaii and kvlt, and are a worthy match for the equally otherworldly co-headliners.
7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2, Orlando Amphitheater, 4603 W. Colonial Drive, orlandoamphitheater.com, $50-$225.
Event Details
Location Details
Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | or sign up for our RSS Feed