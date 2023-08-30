Dethklok and Babymetal bring animated and OTT metal sounds to the Orlando Amphitheater this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Brendon Small brings his animated metal supergroup Dethklok to Orlando this weekend

It’s oft been opined that metal musicians are, at their core, a wee bit cartoonish, but Dethklok turn that old saw up to 11. The animated metal supergroup, stars of Adult Swim show, have crossed over into our reality for a summer tour.Dethklok IRL function on the Gorillaz model: bandleader joined by all-star collaborators to make the visions flesh. So the band will be helmed by show creator Brendon Small and legendary underground metal drummer Gene Hoglan (Death, Dark Angel).Dethklok have been quite, um, animated and busy this year, with the recent release of the filmand two albums — the movie’s soundtrack andFor the tour, Dethklok are joined by guitarist Jason Richardson and equally OTT Japanese pop-metal outfit Babymetal. Despite fears that Babymetal had called it a day in 2021, the band are back and ready to start a “new chapter.” The theatrical Japanese headbangers deftly walk the line between kawaii and kvlt, and are a worthy match for the equally otherworldly co-headliners.