Depeche Mode announce Orlando show as part of comeback 2023 world tour

By on Thu, Feb 16, 2023

click to enlarge Depeche Mode play Orlando in October - Photo courtesy Amway Center
Photo courtesy Amway Center
Depeche Mode play Orlando in October

Synth-pop legends Depeche Mode on Thursday announced 29 new dates added to their worldwide comeback tour set to start in March. And at last the tour includes two Florida dates, one right here in Orlando.

The Brit electronic innovators — now down to core duo Martin Gore and Dave Gahan, following the passing of founding member Andy Fletch last year — kick off their tour with spring and summer dates in the U.S. and Europe. The newly announced leg of the tour picks up in September, with  an extensive itinerary of North American gigs, including an Orlando show on Oct. 10 and a Miami show on Oct. 12.

If memory serves us correctly — and most of the time it does not! — this will be Depeche Mode's first time playing Orlando since 1998.

DM will be touring behind new album Memento Mori, out March 24. This is the group's first new album since Spirit in 2017. The band dropped first single "Ghosts Again" earlier this month.

Depeche Mode play the Amway Center on  Tuesday, Oct. 10. Tickets go on sale Feb. 24 at 10 a.m.


Matthew Moyer

