Photo by J.D. Casto Def Leppard invites you to 'get rocked' midweek

Location Details Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown 407-423-2476 campingworldstadium.com

If you “wanna get rocked,” on a school night no less, Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick are storming into Camping World Stadium for their Summer Stadium Tour. And this is quite a trio of heavy hitmakers.The U.K.’s Def Leppard, with more than 110 million albums sold across the world and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has a long history of hard rock dominance. Rising out of the ‘New Wave of British Heavy Metal’ of the early 1980s, the band has become the leader of the heavy music pack with albums full of lean, lethal hits, fromtoto. Songs like “Photograph,” “Hysteria,” “Let’s Get Rocked” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” have somehow not aged a day — much like their evergreen live performances.Next on the bill is Journey, still going strong with guitarist and sole remaining original member Neal Schon at the helm. The band has racked up gold and platinum records aplenty along with, latterly, a billion Spotify streams on the strength of anthems like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It.”By combining the vibe of the British invasion with heavier rock sounds, special guests Cheap Trick broke big in the ’70s with ship-smart hits like “I Want You to Want Me” and have been going strong since with uproarious live shows.Def Leppard brought the fury the last time they played Orlando a couple of years ago, and we expect nothing less Wednesday.