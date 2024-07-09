BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE VOTING NOW OPEN — FINAL ROUND!

Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick bring an evening of stadium-sized rock to Orlando

The answer to 'do you wanna get rocked?' is surely a yes

By on Tue, Jul 9, 2024 at 9:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Def Leppard invites you to 'get rocked' midweek - Photo by J.D. Casto
Photo by J.D. Casto
Def Leppard invites you to 'get rocked' midweek
If you “wanna get rocked,” on a school night no less, Def Leppard, Journey and Cheap Trick are storming into Camping World Stadium for their Summer Stadium Tour. And this is quite a trio of heavy hitmakers.

The U.K.’s Def Leppard, with more than 110 million albums sold across the world and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has a long history of hard rock dominance. Rising out of the ‘New Wave of British Heavy Metal’ of the early 1980s, the band has become the leader of the heavy music pack with albums full of lean, lethal hits, from Pyromania to Hysteria to Adrenalize. Songs like “Photograph,” “Hysteria,” “Let’s Get Rocked” and “Pour Some Sugar on Me” have somehow not aged a day — much like their evergreen live performances.

Next on the bill is Journey, still going strong with guitarist and sole remaining original member Neal Schon at the helm. The band has racked up gold and platinum records aplenty along with, latterly, a billion Spotify streams on the strength of anthems like “Don’t Stop Believin’” and “Any Way You Want It.”

By combining the vibe of the British invasion with heavier rock sounds, special guests Cheap Trick broke big in the ’70s with ship-smart hits like “I Want You to Want Me” and have been going strong since with uproarious live shows.

Def Leppard brought the fury the last time they played Orlando a couple of years ago, and we expect nothing less Wednesday.

6 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, camping- worldstadium.com, $49-$600.
Slideshow

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando
Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando
Click to View 116 slides
Event Details
Def Leppard, Journey, Cheap Trick

Def Leppard, Journey, Cheap Trick

Wed., July 10, 6 p.m.

Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$49-$600
Location Details

Camping World Stadium

1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando Downtown

407-423-2476

campingworldstadium.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

The Real You, Better Pace and The Synthetics take you back to a kinder, gentler indie scene this week

By Bao Le-Huu

Gainesville's The Real You play Orlando

Atlanta rapper Ken Carson returns to the City Beautiful for big Orlando Amphitheater show

By Kurt Ramos

Ken Carson plays Orlando Amphitheater this week

Epcot reveals full lineup for this year's Eat to the Beat concert series with Boyz II Men, Yellowcard and more

By Matthew Moyer

Boyz II Men want you to 'Eat to the Beat' with them at Epcot

Young Orlando hardcore band Watts release thrilling new album 'Retribution'

By Bao Le-Huu

Watts release long-awaited recorded debut 'Retribution'

Young Orlando hardcore band Watts release thrilling new album 'Retribution'

By Bao Le-Huu

Watts release long-awaited recorded debut 'Retribution'

Melrose Pop Festival gathers a gang of heady locals to rip it live at the Orlando Public Library

By Grayson Keglovic

Terri Binion headlines Melrose Pop Festival

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new songs after years of silence

By Bao Le-Huu

Lakeland's Spirit and the Cosmic Heart return with new music

Cavetown's Robin Skinner talks music, inspiration and finding community as a transgender artist

By Houda Eletr

Cavetown's Robin Daniel Skinner
More

July 3, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us