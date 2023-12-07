'Do you wanna get rocked?' Def Leppard and Journey very much hope Orlando says yes next summer

It'll be 'Hysteria'!

By on Thu, Dec 7, 2023 at 2:18 pm

click to enlarge Def Leppard return to Camping World in 2024 - Photo by J.D. Casto
Photo by J.D. Casto
Def Leppard return to Camping World in 2024
Classic rock big-timers Def Leppard and Journey are hitting the road next year for a summer stadium tour — and they will be asking Orlando, "Do you wanna get rocked?"

The two bands play a 23-date summer run of North American dates with select support from Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick. (Orlando gets Cheap Trick.) The tour kicks off on July 6 in St. Louis and then jets over to Orlando for a second show mere days later. This Camping World show is the only Florida date, it should be noted.

Def Leppard and Journey with Cheap Trick storm into Camping World Stadium on July 10, 2024. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, Dec. 15.

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando

Everything we saw at the Def Leppard, Poison, Mötley Crüe and Joan Jett stadium gig in Orlando
