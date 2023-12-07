'Do you wanna get rocked?' Def Leppard and Journey very much hope Orlando says yes next summer

The two bands play a 23-date summer run of North American dates with select support from Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick. (Orlando gets Cheap Trick.) The tour kicks off on July 6 in St. Louis and then jets over to Orlando for a second show mere days later. This Camping World show is the only Florida date, it should be noted.
Def Leppard and Journey with Cheap Trick storm into Camping World Stadium on July 10, 2024. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster on Friday, Dec. 15.
