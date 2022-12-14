Decompress and do some 'deep listening' with Orlando composer Keith Lay this weekend

By on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 at 1:00 am

click to enlarge Keith Lay leads you through some 'Deep Listening' - Courtesy Photo
Courtesy Photo
Keith Lay leads you through some 'Deep Listening'

“Take a walk at night. Walk so silently that the bottoms of your feet become ears.” This is a Sonic Meditation, one of the sound-and-movement exercises developed by pioneering electronic-music composer Pauline Oliveros in the 1970s as part of a group of techniques meant to expand consciousness.

One of those techniques is Deep Listening, a practice Oliveros developed for musicians, composers, or any “ear-minded people.” Listening is different from hearing, and Deep Listening trains the listener to actively engage with sound. It’s a dynamic form of meditation, rather than passive, and one that combats the harm caused by the firehose of information blasting all of us all of the time.

This 90- to 120-minute program, led by local composer Keith Lay (who studied with Oliveros herself), will encompass some kinetic movement as well as listening and “sounding,” a sonic breath exercise.

10 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 18, Timucua Arts Foundation, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., timucua.com, pay what you can.

Event Details
Deep Listening with Keith Lay

Deep Listening with Keith Lay

Sun., Dec. 18, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Timucua Arts Foundation 2000 S. Summerlin Ave., Orlando South

Buy Tickets

Pay what you wish

