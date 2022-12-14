Decompress and do some 'deep listening' with Orlando composer Keith Lay this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Keith Lay leads you through some 'Deep Listening'

“Take a walk at night. Walk so silently that the bottoms of your feet become ears.” This is a Sonic Meditation, one of the sound-and-movement exercises developed by pioneering electronic-music composer Pauline Oliveros in the 1970s as part of a group of techniques meant to expand consciousness.One of those techniques is Deep Listening, a practice Oliveros developed for musicians, composers, or any “ear-minded people.” Listening is different from hearing, and Deep Listening trains the listener to actively engage with sound. It’s a dynamic form of meditation, rather than passive, and one that combats the harm caused by the firehose of information blasting all of us all of the time.This 90- to 120-minute program, led by local composer Keith Lay (who studied with Oliveros herself), will encompass some kinetic movement as well as listening and “sounding,” a sonic breath exercise.