Death Cab for Cutie and Momma to put on indie-rock masterclass in Orlando on Thursday

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 1:00 am

A rejuvenated Death Cab for Cutie play Orlando on Thursday
Photo courtesy Death Cab for Cutie/Facebook
A rejuvenated Death Cab for Cutie play Orlando on Thursday

While Death Cab for Cutie’s case has long since been made over the past quarter-century with a remarkably sturdy career, the indie-rock warhorses sound like a band refreshed on new album Asphalt Meadows, their most salient record in ages.

But watch out for L.A. openers Momma. Their 2022 album (Household Name, Polyvinyl) handily proves that even among a buzzing class of young indie-rock bands doing the 1990s redux, they are one of the best.

Between their chunky guitars and immediate melodies, they’ve nailed both the aesthetic and the appeal of that golden era. With recent tour stints alongside the likes of Snail Mail, Alex G, Wet Leg and now Death Cab, Momma have “next” written all over them.

(8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, Hard Rock Live, $49-$200)

Death Cab for Cutie, Momma

Death Cab for Cutie, Momma

Thu., Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

Hard Rock Live 6050 Universal Blvd., Orlando I-Drive/Universal

$41-$67

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
