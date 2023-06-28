2023 BEST OF ORLANDO® Final Round Open Now - Vote Until July 17!

Darkwavers Cold Cave announce Orlando return set for September

Too Dark (Winter) Park

By on Wed, Jun 28, 2023 at 10:42 am

Cold Cave come to Conduit in September - Photo courtesy Cold Cave/Facebook
Photo courtesy Cold Cave/Facebook
Cold Cave come to Conduit in September
Darkwave band Cold Cave, fronted by the singular Wes Eisold, this week announced a North American tour that includes Florida dates and a stop at Conduit.

Cold Cave hit the road on Sept. 5, starting in Phoenix, for a robust run of U.S. dates. There are three total Florida dates: Tampa (Sept. 13), Miami (Sept. 15), Orlando (Sept. 16). This will be Cold Cave's first show in the Orlando area since a 2019 gig at the Abbey.

This run of headlining dates are a warm-up of sorts for some big shows supporting The Cult later this year.

Cold Cave play Conduit on Saturday, Sept. 16, at p.m. The incredible Riki provides touring support.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, through Ticketweb.

Location Details

Conduit

6700 Aloma Ave., Winter Park Winter Park Area

407-673-2712

36 events 30 articles

