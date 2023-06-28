Darkwavers Cold Cave announce Orlando return set for September

Cold Cave hit the road on Sept. 5, starting in Phoenix, for a robust run of U.S. dates. There are three total Florida dates: Tampa (Sept. 13), Miami (Sept. 15), Orlando (Sept. 16). This will be Cold Cave's first show in the Orlando area since a 2019 gig at the Abbey.
This run of headlining dates are a warm-up of sorts for some big shows supporting The Cult later this year.
Cold Cave play Conduit on Saturday, Sept. 16, at p.m. The incredible Riki provides touring support.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 29, through Ticketweb.
