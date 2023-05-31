Darkwave dance night Dark Echoes brings Gainesville's Last Grasp to the Falcon Friday

Last Grasp comes to Dark Echoes on Friday - Photo courtesy Last Grasp/Facebook
Photo courtesy Last Grasp/Facebook
Last Grasp comes to Dark Echoes on Friday
Joining worthies like Panic!, Memento Mori, Crux, Venue 13 and Void. Terror. Silence. is Dark Echoes — a notable entry into the goth-night calendar in Orlando.

It’s notable for several reasons. Firstly, it’s the return of a dedicated darkwave dance night to the Falcon, which hosted Panic! predecessor Überbahn for several years. The Falcon provides an intimate, close-quarters space to dance, socialize and/or brood (or all three?).

Secondly, the resident DJs are formidable: DJ Azy Bats from Tampa is well-known as part of the Obscura Undead collective and quite busy spinning down that way, and Hexorcist from Call In Dead and Caustic Bats is making a name for herself as a forward-pushing DJ. Having a trans woman and nonbinary person heading up a gothic night is a (dare we say) refreshing change-up, and this is reflected in the eclectic crowd that comes through.

Finally, the night typically hosts a regional dark-music-inclined act, in the past including Woven In, Draining Kiss, Super Passive, Haize and Warm Frames. This week it’s Gainesville post-punks Last Grasp’s turn.

And if Lulu the cat maybe shows up wearing a Dracula cape, game fucking over.

9:30 p.m., Friday, June 2, The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St., facebook.com/thefalconbar, free but donations accepted.

Event Details
Dark Echoes

Dark Echoes

First Friday of every month, 9:30 p.m. Continues through July 7

The Falcon 819 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

Location Details

The Falcon

819 E. Washington St., Orlando Thornton Park

407-423-3060

17 events 36 articles

