Darkwave dance night Dark Echoes brings Gainesville's Last Grasp to the Falcon Friday

It’s notable for several reasons. Firstly, it’s the return of a dedicated darkwave dance night to the Falcon, which hosted Panic! predecessor Überbahn for several years. The Falcon provides an intimate, close-quarters space to dance, socialize and/or brood (or all three?).
Secondly, the resident DJs are formidable: DJ Azy Bats from Tampa is well-known as part of the Obscura Undead collective and quite busy spinning down that way, and Hexorcist from Call In Dead and Caustic Bats is making a name for herself as a forward-pushing DJ. Having a trans woman and nonbinary person heading up a gothic night is a (dare we say) refreshing change-up, and this is reflected in the eclectic crowd that comes through.
Finally, the night typically hosts a regional dark-music-inclined act, in the past including Woven In, Draining Kiss, Super Passive, Haize and Warm Frames. This week it’s Gainesville post-punks Last Grasp’s turn.
And if Lulu the cat maybe shows up wearing a Dracula cape, game fucking over.
9:30 p.m., Friday, June 2, The Falcon, 819 E. Washington St., facebook.com/thefalconbar, free but donations accepted.
