Danny Kamins, Thomas Milovac, Jonas Van den Bossche and more get noisy at the Falcon Monday

A Monday showcase of avant-garde sounds to start the week right

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 11:05 am

click to enlarge Thomas Milovac plays as part of a stacked night of avant-garde music in Orlando - Photo by Matthew Moyer
Photo by Matthew Moyer
Thomas Milovac plays as part of a stacked night of avant-garde music in Orlando
This loaded night of improvised experimentation will surround an accomplished Texan with some leading locals.

Headlining is Danny Kamins, an avant-garde Houston saxophonist who’s made noise with an illustrious list of luminaries that includes Tatsuya Nakatani, Alvin Fielder, Ra Kalam Bob Moses, LaDonna Smith and many others.

Opening will be jazz adventurist Thomas Milovac, noise guitarist Jonas Van den Bossche and a special performance by Some Pepper, the noise incarnation of enigmatic crooner Charmaine’s Names.

There’s a suggested cover charge, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

8 p.m. Monday, March 4, The Falcon, $5-$10 suggested.

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
