Danny Kamins, Thomas Milovac, Jonas Van den Bossche and more get noisy at the Falcon Monday

Headlining is Danny Kamins, an avant-garde Houston saxophonist who’s made noise with an illustrious list of luminaries that includes Tatsuya Nakatani, Alvin Fielder, Ra Kalam Bob Moses, LaDonna Smith and many others.
Opening will be jazz adventurist Thomas Milovac, noise guitarist Jonas Van den Bossche and a special performance by Some Pepper, the noise incarnation of enigmatic crooner Charmaine’s Names.
There’s a suggested cover charge, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds.
8 p.m. Monday, March 4, The Falcon, $5-$10 suggested.
