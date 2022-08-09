VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Dance music star Deadmau5 coming to Orlando over Labor Day weekend

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 11:05 am

Deadmau5 - Photo courtesy Deadmau5/Facebook
Photo courtesy Deadmau5/Facebook
Deadmau5

Electronic music enigma Deadmau5 is headed to downtown Orlando for Labor Day weekend to show Orlando exactly 'where's the drop."

The techno producer and DJ is already out on the road on his "We Are Friends" tour and slotted in this Vanguard show in a prime gap in September dates. Besides roadwork, Canadian musician has been releasing a steady stream of new music, including his "My Heart Has Teeth" contribution to Netflix's Resident Evil soundtrack, and  latest single "XYZ."

Heartwarmingly, he's also running a contest to support the ASPCA where the winner gets a free VIP trip to Art Basel in Miami.

Deadmau5 headlines Vanguard on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. Tickets are available now through Eventbrite.



