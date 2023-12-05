Dance enigma Tripp St. plays Orlando's Social on Thursday

Masked and anonymous, but the songs hit

By on Tue, Dec 5, 2023 at 1:30 am

Dance enigma Tripp St. plays The Social on Thursday
Photo courtesy Tripp St./Twitter/X
Dance enigma Tripp St. plays The Social on Thursday
Tripp St. is one of electronic music’s hottest enigmas right now. The meteoric producer and DJ went from total obscurity to making a grand debut splash on CloZee’s label in 2021.

Besides crafting some of the brightest modern bass sounds, his clever decision to remain masked this whole time has turned him into a dance-music icon and the subject of intense intrigue.

Tripp St. plays the Social at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. Opening will be Orlando producers Fowl Play, Ayyo Will and Protocolor.

Tripp St., Fowl Play, Ayyo Will, Protocolor

Thu., Dec. 7, 9 p.m.

The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown

407-246-1419

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
