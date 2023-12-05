Dance enigma Tripp St. plays Orlando's Social on Thursday

Photo courtesy Tripp St./Twitter/X Dance enigma Tripp St. plays The Social on Thursday

Location Details The Social 54 N. Orange Ave., Orlando Downtown 407-246-1419

Tripp St. is one of electronic music’s hottest enigmas right now. The meteoric producer and DJ went from total obscurity to making a grand debut splash on CloZee’s label in 2021.Besides crafting some of the brightest modern bass sounds, his clever decision to remain masked this whole time has turned him into a dance-music icon and the subject of intense intrigue.Tripp St. plays the Social at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7. Opening will be Orlando producers Fowl Play, Ayyo Will and Protocolor.