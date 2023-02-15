Dallas band Vandoliers come to Orlando for an evening of Red Dirt country and punk spirit

By on Wed, Feb 15, 2023 at 11:17 am

Share on Nextdoor
Vandoliers bring the sounds of Texas to Will's this weekend - Photo courtesy Vandoliers/Facebook
Photo courtesy Vandoliers/Facebook
Vandoliers bring the sounds of Texas to Will's this weekend

Texas music heritage is the stuff of lore for good reason, and Dallas’ Vandoliers are a young, strapping distillation of that tradition and flavor.

They’re an amalgam of Red Dirt country, Tejano splendor and punk spirit that’s rousing and grand.

North Carolina tourmates Old Heavy Hands are equally noteworthy for a yearning country-rock sound that bleeds with punk and soul, and will make fans of Lucero and American Aquarium want to drink heavily on Saturday night.

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, Will’s Pub, $15-$20

Event Details
Vandoliers, Old Heavy Hands

Vandoliers, Old Heavy Hands

Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m.

Will's Pub 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50

Buy Tickets

$15-$20

Tags:

About The Author

Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Orlando country rockers Prison Wine are nearly ready to release their long-awaited debut record

By Bao Le-Huu

Prison Wine are poised to release their debut album

DeLand rapper Goldenboy Countup to drop new mixtape ‘Love Golden 2’ on Valentine’s Day

By Sarah Kinbar

Goldenboy Countup releases new mixtape 'Love Golden 2' on Valentine's Day

Country legend Emmylou Harris to play The Villages (no foolin') this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

Emmylou Harris is coming to the Villages. For real

John Mellencamp performs two-night residency at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center this weekend

By Jason Ferguson

John Mellencamp holds down an Orlando performing residency this weekend

Also in Music

Rise Against headline HeartSupport, an Orlando music fest with a cause

By Ida V. Eskamani

Rise Against play the HeartSupport Fest on Sunday

Orlando country rockers Prison Wine are nearly ready to release their long-awaited debut record

By Bao Le-Huu

Prison Wine are poised to release their debut album

DeLand rapper Goldenboy Countup to drop new mixtape ‘Love Golden 2’ on Valentine’s Day

By Sarah Kinbar

Goldenboy Countup releases new mixtape 'Love Golden 2' on Valentine's Day

Rapper Snotnoze Saleem is an urgent new voice in Orlando music — listen up

By Matthew Moyer

Snotnoze Saleem is a unique new voice in Orlando hip-hop
More

Digital Issue

February 15, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us