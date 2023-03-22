South Carolina band Daddy’s Beemer are one of the most immediately likable under-the-radar bands to come to town in a while.
The band's winsome, pop-smart indie rock bursts with sparkling melody and gusts like a bracing breeze. And they do all the jangle and chime so well that it feels like they could go from obscurity to being the next guitar-pop saviors at any minute.
Rounding out the bill will be Miami garage-pop band Better Than This and Orlando post-punk group the Synthetics.
8 p.m. Friday, March 24, Will’s Pub, $12-$15.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter