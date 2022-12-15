Daddy Yankee plays two nights in Orlando as part of massive 'farewell' tour

click to enlarge Daddy Yankee returns to Orlando for one last time - Photo by J.D. Casto
Photo by J.D. Casto
Daddy Yankee returns to Orlando for one last time

Orlando audiences must have been “nice” this year, because Puerto Rican rapper and Reggaetón legend Daddy Yankee is bringing his “La Última Vuelta” tour to Orlando for a second go-’round.

Dubbed the King of Reggaetón, Daddy Yankee is one of the foremost ambassadors for the Latin genre worldwide. The superstar has become a household name with iconic hits like “Gasolina,” “Despacito” and “Con Calma.” La Última Vuelta is purportedly the rapper’s final tour, coming on the heels of his announcement of an imminent retirement earlier this year.

His newly released but final album, Legendaddy, boasts features from some of the biggest artists in Latin music including Bad Bunny, Becky G, Natti Natasha and Rauw Alejandro. The album, and this tour, send off the man in a big way, so come say goodbye.

Sunday & Monday, Dec. 18-19, Amway Center, 400 W. Church St., amwaycenter.com, $61-$181.

Event Details
Daddy Yankee

Daddy Yankee

Sun., Dec. 18, 7 p.m. and Mon., Dec. 19, 8 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$61-$181
