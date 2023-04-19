Cryptid in the pit? Find out at the Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference

Courtesy illustration The Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference happens on Saturday

Despite the name, this event is actually more punk concert than conference. But it is timed intentionally to be a little fuck-you to the annual Great Florida Bigfoot Conference happening the very same day in Ocala.Organized on the grass-roots level by Florida natives rather than the Tennessee group that runs the GFBC, the Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference is a local clap-back that'll have none other than Dave Shealy in attendance.When it comes to Florida's own Bigfoot, this guy is the truest believer of all. Whether you consider him a champion or a huckster, Shealy is undoubtedly the lead barker for the rural legend of the skunk ape.Personally, I have as much opinion on the relative legitimacy of these two competing events as I do patience for all those pointless Bigfoot reality shows.What makes this event ping on my radar is that it'll feature something even more locally momentous: a rare performance by Orlando comedy-punk band Tooth and the Enamels. They'll be joined by Orlando punks Fatties and Florida cracker bard Johnny Debt.