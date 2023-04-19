Nominate your local favorites for 2023 BEST OF ORLANDO®

Cryptid in the pit? Find out at the Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference

By on Wed, Apr 19, 2023 at 4:00 am

The Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference happens on Saturday - Courtesy illustration
Courtesy illustration
The Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference happens on Saturday


Despite the name, this event is actually more punk concert than conference. But it is timed intentionally to be a little fuck-you to the annual Great Florida Bigfoot Conference happening the very same day in Ocala.

Organized on the grass-roots level by Florida natives rather than the Tennessee group that runs the GFBC, the Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference is a local clap-back that'll have none other than Dave Shealy in attendance.

When it comes to Florida's own Bigfoot, this guy is the truest believer of all. Whether you consider him a champion or a huckster, Shealy is undoubtedly the lead barker for the rural legend of the skunk ape.

Personally, I have as much opinion on the relative legitimacy of these two competing events as I do patience for all those pointless Bigfoot reality shows.

What makes this event ping on my radar is that it'll feature something even more locally momentous: a rare performance by Orlando comedy-punk band Tooth and the Enamels. They'll be joined by Orlando punks Fatties and Florida cracker bard Johnny Debt.

7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, Dirty Laundry, $8.
Event Details
The Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference

The Great Orlando Skunk Ape Conference

Sat., April 22, 7 p.m.

Dirty Laundry 1042 N. Mills Ave., Orlando Mills 50



