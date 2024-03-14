Crucual Orlando hip-hop showcase Master of Ceremony is the move for this Saturday

'Go see Orlando’s hip-hop culture in motion'

By on Thu, Mar 14, 2024 at 11:17 am

click to enlarge Thirstin Howl the 3rd and many more hip-hop luminaries perform at Master of Ceremony - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Thirstin Howl the 3rd and many more hip-hop luminaries perform at Master of Ceremony
Last year, mighty local hip-hop summit Master of Ceremony premiered to celebrate the 50th birthday of the great American genre. Now it returns rolling equally deep to officially become an annual affair.
The all-day event features live performances by Shinobi Stalin, The God JBiz, 1773, Str8 Paper, Blakseedz, HEIST N FLOW, Cydney Poitier and Jazoe Da Juggernaut. There will also be DJs (Maestro, Chaos, Rome, Ray Swift, Rubox), artists (Joc, CaliWaay, Lil Kiki) and special guest appearances by DJ Mega, Redrum, Thirstin Howl the 3rd and Benny Serrano. Go see Orlando’s hip-hop culture in motion.

2 p.m. Saturday, March 16, Historic Bar Room.

The 2nd Annual Master of Ceremony

The 2nd Annual Master of Ceremony

Sat., March 16, 2 p.m.

Historic Cigars and Historic Bar Room 321 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood North

Historic Cigars and Historic Bar Room

321 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd., Longwood North


Bao Le-Huu

Music columnist.
March 13, 2024

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

© 2024 Orlando Weekly
