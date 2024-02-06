Creed extend this year's reunion tour to include Orlando show at Kia Center

The Summer of ’99 summer run will now be augmented by a November-December Are You Ready? leg of touring. These newly announced dates start in November in Oklahoma City, hitting Orlando in early December for the final date of the tour. This show, at the Kia Center, is the only Florida date on the Are You Ready? tour.
Touring support comes from Finger Eleven, Three Doors Down and Mammoth WVH.
Creed play the Kia Center on Thursday, Dec. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9, through Ticketmaster.
