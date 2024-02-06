Creed extend this year's reunion tour to include Orlando show at Kia Center

Orlando, can you take them higher?

By on Tue, Feb 6, 2024 at 5:07 pm

click to enlarge Creed extend this year's reunion tour to include Orlando show at Kia Center
Photo via Creed/Facebook
Are you ready, Orlando? Rockers Creed have added a new run of dates for this year's reunion tour, and an arena show in the City Beautiful has been confirmed for December.

The Summer of ’99 summer run will now be augmented by a November-December Are You Ready? leg of touring. These newly announced dates start in November in Oklahoma City, hitting Orlando in early December for the final date of the tour. This show, at the Kia Center, is the only Florida date on the Are You Ready? tour.

Touring support comes from Finger Eleven, Three Doors Down and Mammoth WVH.

Creed play the Kia Center on Thursday, Dec. 5. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 9, through Ticketmaster.

Related
Creed brings 'Summer of '99' reunion tour to Florida next year

Creed brings 'Summer of '99' reunion tour to Florida next year: The tour skips Orlando but won't stray too far from Central Florida


Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


