Creed brings 'Summer of '99' reunion tour to Florida next year

The tour skips Orlando but won't stray too far from Central Florida

By on Mon, Oct 30, 2023 at 4:05 pm

click to enlarge Creed brings 'Summer of '99' reunion tour to Florida next year
Photo via Creed/Facebook
Rock icons Creed will make a comeback with the band’s upcoming 40-stop North American reunion tour, stacked with three Florida dates. 

The “Summer of ‘99 Tour” will be an ode to the band’s glory days when it was first formed in 1994, the band says.

Creed heads to the Sunshine State for shows in Tampa on Friday, Sept. 20, West Palm Beach on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Jacksonville on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Originally from Tallahassee, Creed has been on a 12-year hiatus, making the 2024 tour their return to the spotlight. Best known for their moody rock mixes “One Last Breath,” “Higher” and “My Sacrifice,” Creed will be accompanied by support bands 3 Doors Down, Finger Eleven, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic or Big Wreck along the tour.

Ticket presale for the "Summer of '99" tour begins Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

