Creative City Project teams with the Orlando Phil to present 'The Seasons' immersive performance

Rendering courtesy Creative City Project
The Creative City Project on Monday unveiled a new immersive arts event set for late May dubbed "The Seasons" in collaboration with Orlando Philharmonic.
Set for a two-night run on May 27-28 at the Phil's home turf of the Plaza Live, this "multi-sensory orchestral performance
" will present Vivaldi's group of violin concertos The Four Seasons
as played by the Philharmonic in the round. The music will be paired with large-scale projections and flourishes like wind, leaves, scents, etc.
This will be Creative City Project's second undertaking this year, following up the Dragons & Fairies
takeover of Leu Gardens, which wrapped in March.
“The Seasons is a totally unique orchestral experience that audiences have never seen before,” says Heide Evans, new Creative City Project Executive Director.
Tickets for "The Seasons" are available now through Creative City Project
.
–
