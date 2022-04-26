VOTE NOW! BEST OF ORLANDO® 2022

Creative City Project teams with the Orlando Phil to present 'The Seasons' immersive performance

By on Tue, Apr 26, 2022 at 10:48 am

click to enlarge RENDERING COURTESY CREATIVE CITY PROJECT
Rendering courtesy Creative City Project

The Creative City Project on Monday unveiled a new immersive arts event set for late May dubbed "The Seasons" in collaboration with Orlando Philharmonic.

Set for a two-night run on May 27-28 at the Phil's home turf of the Plaza Live,  this "multi-sensory orchestral performance" will present Vivaldi's group of violin concertos The Four Seasons as played by the Philharmonic in the round. The music will be paired with large-scale projections and flourishes like wind, leaves, scents, etc.

This will be Creative City Project's second undertaking this year, following up the Dragons & Fairies takeover of Leu Gardens, which wrapped in March.

“The Seasons is a totally unique orchestral experience that audiences have never seen before,” says Heide Evans, new Creative City Project Executive Director.

Tickets for "The Seasons" are available now through Creative City Project.



Music Slideshows

Jounrey Toto

Journey and Toto bring the hits and the glitz to Orlando
Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style

Trixie and Katya dazzle Orlando with songs, skits and style
Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues

Everyone we saw at Tessa Violet, Addison Grace and Cavetown's show at Orlando's House of Blues
Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny brings his 'El Último Tour Del Mundo' to Orlando's Amway Center for a sold-out show

