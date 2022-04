Creative City Project teams with the Orlando Phil to present 'The Seasons' immersive performance

click to enlarge Rendering courtesy Creative City Project

The Creative City Project on Monday unveiled a new immersive arts event set for late May dubbed "The Seasons" in collaboration with Orlando Philharmonic.Set for a two-night run on May 27-28 at the Phil's home turf of the Plaza Live, this " multi-sensory orchestral performance " will present Vivaldi's group of violin concertosas played by the Philharmonic in the round. The music will be paired with large-scale projections and flourishes like wind, leaves, scents, etc.This will be Creative City Project's second undertaking this year, following up the Dragons & Fairies takeover of Leu Gardens, which wrapped in March.“The Seasons is a totally unique orchestral experience that audiences have never seen before,” says Heide Evans, new Creative City Project Executive Director.Tickets for "The Seasons" are available now through Creative City Project