BEST OF ORLANDO® READERS' CHOICE NOMINATIONS NOW OPEN!

Country star Kane Brown brings his 'In the Air' tour to Orlando this week

Parmalee and Tyler Hubbard open the night

By on Wed, May 29, 2024 at 9:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
Kane Brown returns to Orlando - Photo courtesy Kane Brown/Facebook
Photo courtesy Kane Brown/Facebook
Kane Brown returns to Orlando

Five-time AMA award-winner and multi-platinum artist Kane Brown returns to the Kia Center on Thursday with touring openers Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee for the In the Air tour.

The popular country music artist, who mixes pop and R&B into his tales of love and heartbreak, started captivating ears in 2015 with debut single "Used to Love You Sober," which gained popularity on YouTube. The next year, Brown released his self-titled debut album, complete with hit songs "What Ifs" and "Heaven." Fast-forward to this year and Brown has recently released collab song "Miles on It" with Marshmallow, the first single to hit the top five of both Hot Dance/Electronic charts on Billboard.

Tyler Hubbard, best known as half of the multi-platinum pair Florida Georgia Line with Brian Kelley, steps out solo as tour support for these shows. Parmalee, meanwhile, is a group consisting of the Thomas brothers, Matt and Scott, joined by cousin Barry Knox. This group has had several chart-toppers including "Carolina," the Blanco Brown collab "Just the Way" and "Take My Name."

6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, Kia Center.

Event Details
Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee

Kane Brown, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee

Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$55-$175

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com


Subscribe to Orlando Weekly newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

WE LOVE OUR READERS!

Since 1990, Orlando Weekly has served as the free, independent voice of Orlando, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an Orlando Weekly Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today because you love us, too.

Sarah Lynott

Scroll to read more Live Music Picks + Previews articles

Join Orlando Weekly Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Orlando concert calendar: Lionel Richie, Hauser, Skilla Baby, Goth Prom, Punx Prom, The Ludes and more

Hello, is it Lionel Richie you're looking for? He's at the Kia Center with Earth, Wind and Fire Friday night.

The evergreen Rolling Stones play an Orlando stadium show in mere days

By Bao Le-Huu

The Rolling Stones play a stadium show in Orlando this week

Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

By Matthew Moyer

Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend

Mustard Service, Cathedral Bells and more come to the Beacham for Orlando indie Night

By Houda Eletr

Cathedral Bells headline Orlando Indie Night at the Beacham

Talking tour and Orlando connections with Tampa art-punks Superbitch ahead of this week's show at Uncle Lou's

By Matthew Moyer

Superbitch and Warm Frames kick off tour this weekend

Lost Orlando conceptual pop act Claire and the Potatoes makes a surprise return for a sole single

By Bao Le-Huu

Claire and the Potatoes release comeback single

Orlando's 'Hawt & Popular' zine gets ready to rumble

By Ida V. Eskamani

Orlando's 'Hawt &amp; Popular' zine gets ready to rumble

Orlando sludge-metal band Hollow Leg live again, and have new 'Dust' album out

By Bao Le-Huu

Hollow Leg live again, and have new music out
More

May 29, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

Orlando Weekly

PO Box 953127.

Lake Mary, FL 32795

Facebook Twitter Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Orlando Weekly
Powered By Foundation
Support Us