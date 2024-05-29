Country star Kane Brown brings his 'In the Air' tour to Orlando this week

Five-time AMA award-winner and multi-platinum artist Kane Brown returns to the Kia Center on Thursday with touring openers Tyler Hubbard and Parmalee for the In the Air tour.
The popular country music artist, who mixes pop and R&B into his tales of love and heartbreak, started captivating ears in 2015 with debut single "Used to Love You Sober," which gained popularity on YouTube. The next year, Brown released his self-titled debut album, complete with hit songs "What Ifs" and "Heaven." Fast-forward to this year and Brown has recently released collab song "Miles on It" with Marshmallow, the first single to hit the top five of both Hot Dance/Electronic charts on Billboard.
Tyler Hubbard, best known as half of the multi-platinum pair Florida Georgia Line with Brian Kelley, steps out solo as tour support for these shows. Parmalee, meanwhile, is a group consisting of the Thomas brothers, Matt and Scott, joined by cousin Barry Knox. This group has had several chart-toppers including "Carolina," the Blanco Brown collab "Just the Way" and "Take My Name."
6 p.m. Thursday, May 30, Kia Center.
