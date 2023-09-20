Country star Kane Brown announces Orlando cocert as part of big 2024 tour

Kane Brown returns to Orlando in 2024 - Photo courtesy Kane Brown/Facebook
Photo courtesy Kane Brown/Facebook
Kane Brown returns to Orlando in 2024
Country superstar Kane Brown has announced a 2024 North American tour that will keep him busy through most of the upcoming year — and there is an Orlando stop in there.

Brown's "In the Air" tour will kick off in late March in Charlottesville, Virginia, and travel through 29 cities, including the Orlando show and a two-night stand in Tampa. And that's it for the Sunshine State.

And in case you're wondering if the Phil Collins reference was intentional, it was. Brown is poised to release new single "I Can Feel It" on Sept. 21, which will feature a sample of Collins' now-infamous gated reverb drum sound from his own 1981 solo single, "In the Air Tonight."

Kane Brown plays the Amway Center on on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Tickets go on sale Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

Touring support on this jaunt will come from Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, LOCASH and RaeLynn.

Location Details

Amway Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

85 events 284 articles

