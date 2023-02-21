Country star Blake Shelton plays Orlando mere days before his final season on ‘The Voice’ begins

Country superstar Blake Shelton is coming back to Orlando in March as part of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, only a couple of days before the season premiere of his last run on reality show The Voice.
Back in December, Shelton announced that this year's season 23 of The Voice would be his last one. The new season kicks off in March 6, during the final stretch of the Honky Tonk tour — right between shows in Orlando and Louisville, in fact.
Last time Shelton played in Orlando, it was an intimate affair at his Ole Red Orlando bar, but this time around there's room for everyone at the Amway Center. Back to the Honky Tonk kicked off last week and reaches Florida for three dates in early March.
Blake Shelton plays the Amway Center on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean are the touring support acts.
Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.
Event Details
Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now and don't miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter