Country star Blake Shelton plays Orlando mere days before his final season on ‘The Voice’ begins

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 11:49 am

click to enlarge Blake Shelton brings the Honky Tonk to Orlando - Photo courtesy Finn Partners
Photo courtesy Finn Partners
Blake Shelton brings the Honky Tonk to Orlando

Country superstar Blake Shelton is coming back to Orlando in March as part of his Back to the Honky Tonk tour, only a couple of days before the season premiere of his last run on reality show The Voice.

Back in December, Shelton announced that this year's season 23 of The Voice would be his last one. The new season kicks off in March 6, during the final stretch of the Honky Tonk tour — right between shows in Orlando and Louisville, in fact.

Last time Shelton played in Orlando, it was an intimate affair at his Ole Red Orlando bar, but this time around there's room for everyone at the Amway Center. Back to the Honky Tonk kicked off last week and reaches Florida for three dates in early March.

Blake Shelton plays the Amway Center on Saturday, March 4, at 7 p.m. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean are the touring support acts.

Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.

Event Details
Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean

Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Jackson Dean

Sat., March 4, 7 p.m.

Amway Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

Buy Tickets

$45-$549

