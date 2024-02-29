Country singer Kacey Musgraves announces concert at Orlando's Kia Center in December

Musgraves will be touring behind upcoming album 'Deeper Well'

By on Thu, Feb 29, 2024 at 3:15 pm

Kasey Musgraves plays Orlando at the end of the year
Photo courtesy Kacey Musgraves/Facebook
Kasey Musgraves plays Orlando at the end of the year
Country and Americana star Kacey Musgraves is heading out later this year on a world tour — and she'll be playing Orlando in December.

The Grammy-winning artist will be touring in support of her upcoming album, Deeper Well, due out in March.

The U.S. leg of Musgraves’ tour kicks off in early September in Pennsylvania, finally hitting Florida at the end of the year: Nov. 29 at Tampa's Amalie Arena; Nov. 30 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood; and Dec. 2 in Orlando.

Kacey Musgraves plays the Kia Center on Monday, Dec. 2. Lord Huron and Nickel Creek are the touring openers at the Orlando show. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, through Ticketmaster.

Location Details

Kia Center

400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown

800-745-3000

kiacenter.com



Matthew Moyer

February 28, 2024

