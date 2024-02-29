Country singer Kacey Musgraves announces concert at Orlando's Kia Center in December

The Grammy-winning artist will be touring in support of her upcoming album, Deeper Well, due out in March.
The U.S. leg of Musgraves’ tour kicks off in early September in Pennsylvania, finally hitting Florida at the end of the year: Nov. 29 at Tampa's Amalie Arena; Nov. 30 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood; and Dec. 2 in Orlando.
Kacey Musgraves plays the Kia Center on Monday, Dec. 2. Lord Huron and Nickel Creek are the touring openers at the Orlando show. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, through Ticketmaster.
