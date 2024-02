Country singer Kacey Musgraves announces concert at Orlando's Kia Center in December

Photo courtesy Kacey Musgraves/Facebook Kasey Musgraves plays Orlando at the end of the year

Location Details Kia Center 400 W. Church St., Orlando Downtown 800-745-3000 kiacenter.com

Country and Americana star Kacey Musgraves is heading out later this year on a world tour — and she'll be playing Orlando in December.The Grammy-winning artist will be touring in support of her upcoming album,due out in March.The U.S. leg of Musgraves’ tour kicks off in early September in Pennsylvania, finally hitting Florida at the end of the year: Nov. 29 at Tampa's Amalie Arena; Nov. 30 at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood; and Dec. 2 in Orlando.Kacey Musgraves plays the Kia Center on Monday, Dec. 2. Lord Huron and Nickel Creek are the touring openers at the Orlando show. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 8, through Ticketmaster